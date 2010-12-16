Fake death reports have become rampant trend on Twitter, with many news outlets believing these fake news reports. And early Thursday morning, CNN fell victim to the latest Twitter death hoax.

CNN tweeted: "Breaking News: actor Morgan Freeman has passed away in his Burbank home." However, Morgan Freeman is alive and well much to the contrary of CNN's breaking news.

Morgan's friend, Peter Shankman, tweeted a response: "Dear CNN: Morgan Freeman is still busy living. He's yet to get busy dying. Please confirm first."

CNN immediately deleted the tweets and apologized for their mistake.

One fan who got caught up in the Morgan-Twitter-Death hooplah tweeted: "No, people, Morgan Freeman did NOT die. Someone at Fox News probably had a FourLoko and hacked CNN's Twitter account."

