NEW YORK (AP) -- The Eliot Spitzer experiment is over at CNN.

The network reshuffled its prime-time schedule on Wednesday, canceling the former New York governor's 8 p.m. show, "In the Arena."

Spitzer lasted less than a year at the network. He began on CNN's prime-time lineup last October paired with conservative columnist Kathleen Parker, who exited in February. The show never made a ratings dent in a tough cable news time slot dominated by Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly.

CNN is moving Anderson Cooper's news program, which now airs at 10 p.m., into the 8 p.m. time slot. Former CNBC personality Erin Burnett will host a show that is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern time.