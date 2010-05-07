NEW YORK (AP) -- Soledad O'Brien hopes her new CNN documentary on Haiti can influence improvements in the way children fare in the poor society.

Saturday's film "Rescued" focuses on two children who stay at an orphanage run by American missionaries. One girl was abandoned by her parents when she was a baby, and a teenage boy was rescued after he was sold into slavery for $12.

O'Brien's new documentary unit was formed to focus on American stories, but she found this more urgent tale while in Haiti covering the aftermath of the January earthquake.

She says "Rescued" tells of the type of children people see in pictures when asked for donations. She says she hopes the money could be used not only for relief, but also to more permanently improve conditions for children.