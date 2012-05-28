NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN is hiring a chef.

The news network said Tuesday it is bringing chef Anthony Bourdain in to be the host of a weekend show on food and travel. The series is expected to start early next year.

Bourdain has done programs on both the Travel Channel and Food Network, and also appeared in the Bravo competition Top Chef. His CNN show will feature cultures around the world through the prism of dining traditions.

CNN says it is trying to do more to distinguish its weekend programming from weekday news shows. Bourdain's program will be seen on Sunday in prime time, with repeats shown on Saturday nights.