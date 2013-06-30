NEW YORK (AP) — A big success for the HLN television network this year is a highly stylized nightly recap program of a showcase trial. Currently, HLN is doing it for the George Zimmerman murder trial in Florida.

HLN executives resisted the impulse to question corporate partner CNN when they found out it was airing a similar show, on the same topic, in the same time slot, each night.

So far, it has worked out. During the first few days of the trial, both HLN and CNN have seen their shows significantly increase the rating for their time slots. HLN chief executive Scot Safon says CNN and HLN are taking different approaches for their programs.

Zimmerman is charged with murder in the shooting of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman says he acted in self-defense.