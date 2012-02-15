NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN and longtime talk show host Larry King are cutting ties 14 months after his prime-time series ended.

King did four specials for CNN within the past year. But CNN said in a statement on Wednesday the network and King have mutually agreed to end the specials.

The 78-year-old King says he has "nothing but respect for CNN." He says he's "looking forward to all the wonderful business opportunities" to which he'll now dedicate his time.

Piers Morgan now has the time slot King held. He does a similar interview program.