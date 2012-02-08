NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN is suspending political analyst Roland Martin for tweets during the Super Bowl that the network said were "offensive" and that some critics said were anti-gay.

Martin commented on Twitter about a commercial during the Super Bowl that showed soccer star David Beckham in underwear: "If a dude at your Super Bowl party is hyped about David Beckham's H&M underwear ad, smack the ish out of him."

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation said the remark advocated violence against gays. Martin said he was making a joke about soccer.

CNN said Wednesday that Martin's remarks were "regrettable and offensive" and he will not be on air "for the time being."