NEW YORK (AP) — It's a safe bet that George Stroumboulopoulos (STRAHM'-boo-lahp-yoo-lus) is the first male CNN personality to wear two earrings and a skull ring from a designer who made one for Keith Richards.

Stroumboulopoulos hosts a weekly nighttime talk show that premieres Sunday. Despite the look, he seems more curious than dangerous.

After Sunday's debut, the Canadian talk show host will settle into a Friday late-night time slot for the summer and, if it goes well, maybe longer.

It's all part of CNN's effort to branch out beyond traditional news programming, particularly on the weekends.