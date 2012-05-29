Coco Arquette is lashing out!

In Malibu on Monday, Courteney Cox and David Arquette's 7-year-old daughter emerged from a Memorial Day Party with quite the makeover: hot pink feather eyelashes!

The grade schooler happily showed off the festive fuchsia falsies while walking hand-in-hand with her mom, Cox, 47.

Coco is one Hollywood tot who loves getting all dolled up. Last summer, the pint-sized girlie-girl channeled her inner Katy Perry and sported purple and blue hair streaks, which she got at a Malibu salon. She also is no stranger to digging into her mom's makeup stash and trying out lipstick and bright nail polish.

According to the Cougar Town actress, Coco (her only child with estranged husband Arquette, 40) has always had strong opinions about how people should look. "I have to battle with her," Cox told Harper's Bazaar last year. "I was walking out, and she goes, 'I don't want you to wear red lipstick.'"

