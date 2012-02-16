NEW YORK (AP) -- Comedy Central's "Colbert Report" is off the air and it's a mystery why.

An expected live version of the show was replaced by a repeat on Wednesday. Comedy Central said Thursday's live show will be off, too.

The network said it was airing the repeats "due to unforeseen circumstances," but offered no other explanation.

Stephen Colbert's popular "fake commentary" program airs Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET, following "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart.