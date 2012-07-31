NEW YORK (AP) -- Stephen Colbert is hosting another music extravaganza, and this time, he's got missiles.

The comedian announced Tuesday on "The Colbert Report" that he will host a concert on Aug. 10 aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. Performing will be the Flaming Lips, Santigold, Grandmaster Flash, Grizzly Bear, and the band fun.

Colbert is calling the event "StePhest Colbchella '012: RocktAugustFest." The performances and Colbert's interviews with each act will be shown on "The Report" during the week of Aug. 13.

Colbert quipped in a statement: "Does Bonnaroo have cruise missiles? I think not."

The comedian last year hosted a week of music in his studio, dubbing the event "StePhest Colbchella '011: Rock You Like a Thirst-Icane."