NEW YORK (AP) -- With the blessing of Maurice Sendak, Stephen Colbert is releasing a children's book.

Grand Central Publishing said Tuesday that it will publish "I Am a Pole (And So Can You!)" on May 8. In a two-part "Colbert Report" segment that aired last month, Colbert previewed the book with "Where the Wild Things Are" author Sendak.

Claiming he was looking to "cash-in" on celebrity children's books, Colbert penned an illustrated story about a flag pole.

Sendak called the book "terribly ordinary" but acknowledged, "The sad thing is I like it."

In a statement, Colbert said he hopes the minutes spent reading it "are as fulfilling as the minutes I spent writing it."

After a two-episode hiatus due to his ailing mother, Colbert returned to "The Report" on Monday.