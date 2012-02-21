Colbert to release kids's book about a flag pole
NEW YORK (AP) -- With the blessing of Maurice Sendak, Stephen Colbert is releasing a children's book.
Grand Central Publishing said Tuesday that it will publish "I Am a Pole (And So Can You!)" on May 8. In a two-part "Colbert Report" segment that aired last month, Colbert previewed the book with "Where the Wild Things Are" author Sendak.
Claiming he was looking to "cash-in" on celebrity children's books, Colbert penned an illustrated story about a flag pole.
Sendak called the book "terribly ordinary" but acknowledged, "The sad thing is I like it."
In a statement, Colbert said he hopes the minutes spent reading it "are as fulfilling as the minutes I spent writing it."
After a two-episode hiatus due to his ailing mother, Colbert returned to "The Report" on Monday.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 18, 2019 These reality TV stars died far too soon