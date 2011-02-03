He played Peggy's priest on "Mad Men," and now Colin Hanks is a father of a different sort.

The "Orange County" actor, 33, and his wife, Samantha Bryant, welcomed a daughter, Olivia Jane Hanks, on Feb. 1, a rep for the couple confirms to UsMagazine.com.

The babe is the first child for the couple and the first grandchild for Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks.

Hanks and Bryant married last May in a star-studded West Hollywood ceremony attended by the groom's father; Colin's stepmother, Rita Wilson; Alyssa Milano; and Reese Witherspoon and her now-fiancé, Jim Toth.

