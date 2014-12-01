Elizabeth Taylor's commitment to fighting HIV/AIDS is being remembered on World AIDS Day.

Taylor was one of the first celebrities to acknowledge the disease and now one of her friends, Colin Farrell is keeping her mission alive through a new short film released Monday to raise awareness.

In the video, Farrell calls the project "a bright light on Elizabeth's fearless and tireless commitment to fighting HIV/AIDS" and voices his gratitude in playing a small role. "It is an honor to be a part of it," he says.

Taylor passed away in 2011 at the age of 79 after 30 years of activism.

In 1991, Elizabeth founded the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation to fund prevention and education and to direct care and services to people living with AIDS. Since then, the foundation has given over $15 million to 650 organizations in 42 states and 33 countries.

NEWS: Prince Harry's Reveal on World AIDS Day

Beyond the millions raised, Taylor called on the public to "Draw from the depths of your being to prove that we are a human race."

This is not the first time Farrell has publicly honored his relationship with Taylor. In a 2013 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, he professed his love for the late actress.

NEWS: Elizabeth Taylor was Kathy Ireland's Mentor

"I got to have an audience with her, and that was the beginning of a year-and-a-half or two years of what was a really cool -- which feels like in my head ... the last kind of romantic relationship I've had, which was never consummated," he said at the time.

Taylor's legacy lives on, through Farrell's words, her foundation and her own inspiring words to win the battle against AIDS: "We will win. We must win for the sake of all humanity."