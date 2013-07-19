NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Collins' next "Lucky Santangelo" novel will cover the early years.

St. Martin's Press announced Friday that Collins' "Confessions of a Wild Child" will come out in February 2014. The book is a prequel to her bestselling series. Lucky, the daughter of former gangster Gino Santangelo, is 15 and ready to break out from the protected world Gino has kept her in.

Collins introduced the Santangelos more than 30 years ago in "Chances" and has brought them back for seven more books, most recently the 2011 release "Goddess of Vengeance." Two TV miniseries based on the series ran in the 1990s, with Nicollette Sheridan and Kim Delaney playing Lucky.