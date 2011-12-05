ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -- A Colorado judge will let actor Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, to return to California following her arrest in Aspen on assault and drug charges.

A Pitkin County judge on Monday approved a request by Mueller's attorney to allow Mueller to go back home so she can care for her children.

According to the Aspen Daily News ( http://bit.ly/sbsuw9), officers arrested Mueller Saturday at a nightclub after a woman reported being assault by Mueller. Authorities released Mueller after she posted $11,000 bond. She is due back in court Dec. 19.

Sheen and Mueller divorced earlier this year, citing Christmas Day 2009 as the day of their breakup. Sheen was arrested in Aspen that day on suspicion of assaulting Mueller. He completed his probation in that case last November.