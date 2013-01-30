BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian judge has refused to prevent the release of a feature film about the odyssey of a child born to a politician while she was a rebel hostage.

Clara Rojas had argued that the release of the film titled "Operation E" would harm the development of her son, Emmanuel, who is now 9.

The judge found that the film does "not violate the child's basic rights." The court says Rojas is appealing the decision. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Emmanuel's story has enthralled Colombia, a nation especially traumatized by rebel kidnappings in the 1990s and 2000s.

Rebels took the boy from his mother at age 5 months and the two were not reunited until her release three years later.