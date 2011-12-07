BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) -- Colombian sculptor and painter Fernando Botero has been released from a hospital and medical officials say he is in good condition.

Dr. Juan Manuel Sierra says Botero asked that the reason for his treatment at the San Vicente Foundation remain private. But he says the 79-year-old artist was examined by internists, cardiologists and urgent care specialists after coming to the hospital on Tuesday.

Sierra is the director of the hospital and says Botero was in good condition when he left Wednesday.

Botero is famed for portrayals of fat figures in his works. His monumental bronze sculpture titled "Dancers" was auctioned for more than $1.7 million in New York recently.