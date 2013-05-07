Colorado shootings suspect to enter insanity plea
DENVER (AP) — Lawyers for the man accused of killing 12 people and injuring 70 in a Colorado movie theater say he wants to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.
Attorneys for James Holmes said in a court filing Tuesday they plan to formally ask for the change of plea at a May 13 hearing.
A judge in the case previously entered a standard not guilty plea for Holmes.
