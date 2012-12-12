Colton Haynes is sticking to the small screen.

Two months after Us Weekly broke the news that the 24-year-old would be leaving MTV's Teen Wolf after two seasons, the actor has joined The CW's smash series Arrow in a recurring role. Playing Roy Harper, "a handsome, street-savvy teenager" from the "poverty-stricken portion of Starling City," Haynes will first appear in the Feb. 20 episode, "Dodger."

"We were big fans of Colton from Teen Wolf and we are thrilled he's joining Arrow," executive producer Greg Berlanti tells TV Guide.

Haynes' character -- who was known as Green Arrow's sidekick for more than 50 years in the DC Comics Universe -- will romance Willa Holland's Thea Queen, little sister to Stephen Amell's Oliver. Roy first appeared in a November 1941 issue and later assumed the identity of Arsenal and Red Arrow.

According to The CW, Roy is "destined to become a significant part of [Thea's] life and an important player in the larger world of Arrow." No other details regarding his character -- including his heroic abilities -- have been revealed.

