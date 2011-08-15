Bashful much?

Since Lauren Conrad's split in June from Kyle Howard, she's been spotted flirting up a storm with Teen Wolf's Colton Haynes. But when Haynes, 23, was grilled by Ryan Seacrest Monday about his relationship with Conrad, 25, he played coy about his rumored romance!

"I've known Lauren for about four-and-a-half years now," Haynes told Seacrest, 36. "We're really good friends."

"She's cute," Seacrest said, prompting Haynes to second his assessment. "I would say yes," the actor agreed. "She definitely is."

"She's definitely smart," Haynes added. "She might have more jobs than you!"

The duo was spotted last week at West Hollywood's Trousdale, where she was also flirty with her ex-beau. Conrad and Haynes were first seen exchanging phone numbers at a bash -- and then hitting a club together -- in late July.

The MTV star admitted he and the Paper Crown designer "hang out a lot" and gushed, "She's great!"

So what do his Teen Wolf costars think of the former star of The Hills? "I approve," Crystal Reed said.

"I'm kinda jealous," Tyler Posey joked. "I thought Colton and I were an item... [But] they're both hot and awesome. I've never met Lauren, but Colton is the dude, and anyone that Colton associates himself with is pretty cool, too."

