Sean 'Diddy' Combs made sure his twin girls' birthday was one to remember this week by taking them to Disneyland.

The hip-hop star's daughters with ex-girlfriend Kim Porter - D'Lila Star and Jessie - turn five this month.

Combs ensured they celebrated in style at the lavish theme park and posted a photo of himself at the venue cuddling up to little Jessie on Twitter.com.

He writes, "Me (and) one of the birthday girls taking a time out at Disneyland - Jessie Combs!! Happy Birthday to my babies!!"