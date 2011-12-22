Sean Combs takes twin daughters to Disneyland for birthday
Sean 'Diddy' Combs made sure his twin girls' birthday was one to remember this week by taking them to Disneyland.
The hip-hop star's daughters with ex-girlfriend Kim Porter - D'Lila Star and Jessie - turn five this month.
Combs ensured they celebrated in style at the lavish theme park and posted a photo of himself at the venue cuddling up to little Jessie on Twitter.com.
He writes, "Me (and) one of the birthday girls taking a time out at Disneyland - Jessie Combs!! Happy Birthday to my babies!!"
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 26, 2018 The business of being Kendall Jenner