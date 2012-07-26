NEW YORK (AP) -- Aasif Mandvi, a regular correspondent for "The Daily Show," is going back to the stage.

The comedian and actor will star in "Disgraced," a new five-character play by Ayad Akhtar that opens Oct. 7 at Lincoln Center Theater's new Claire Tow Theater. It will run through Nov. 18.

Mandvi, whose film credits include "Margin Call" and "The Last Airbender," is also the writer of the Obie Award-winning play "Sakina's Restaurant."

"Disgraced," tells the story of a yuppie Pakistani-American lawyer and his white wife who host a dinner party that escalates into a heated discussion of race.

Akhtar, who wrote the novel "American Dervish," also co-wrote and played the lead in the film "The War Within." His "Disgraced" premiered earlier this year at Chicago's American Theatre Company.

