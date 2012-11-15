Comedian-actor Katt Williams arrested in Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested after a man told Oakland police that the entertainer hit him over the head with a bottle.
Authorities say the 41-year-old Williams was briefly taken into custody on suspicion of assault Wednesday night after the apparent victim said he was attacked aboard a tour bus that was parked outside a downtown hotel.
Williams was released after investigators questioned him and several witnesses. Calls to representatives for Williams were not immediately returned.
Police said the man was treated at a hospital for a cut to his head. His name has not been released.
The performer is known for his HBO special, "Katt Williams: Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1," and movie roles, including "Friday After Next" and "Norbit."
He is scheduled to perform in Oakland on Friday.