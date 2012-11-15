OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested after a man told Oakland police that the entertainer hit him over the head with a bottle.

RELATED: Best celeb mug shots

Authorities say the 41-year-old Williams was briefly taken into custody on suspicion of assault Wednesday night after the apparent victim said he was attacked aboard a tour bus that was parked outside a downtown hotel.

RELATED: Embarrassing celeb arrests

Williams was released after investigators questioned him and several witnesses. Calls to representatives for Williams were not immediately returned.

Police said the man was treated at a hospital for a cut to his head. His name has not been released.

RELATED: 'That '70s Show' actress arrested on felony charges

The performer is known for his HBO special, "Katt Williams: Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1," and movie roles, including "Friday After Next" and "Norbit."

He is scheduled to perform in Oakland on Friday.