NEW YORK (AP) -- A publicist for Jerry Lewis says the 86-year-old comedian is resting at his hotel after spending two nights in a New York hospital.

Lewis was hospitalized Tuesday due to low blood sugar after forgetting to eat or drink.

Publicist Candi Cazau says Lewis was taken to the hospital as a precaution just before he was scheduled to receive an award from the Friars Club. He also was set to present Tom Cruise with the group's Entertainment Icon Award.

Cazau said Thursday "all is well" with Lewis and he's preparing to return to work.

She says Lewis is beginning three weeks of directing rehearsals for a new musical based on his 1963 film "The Nutty Professor."