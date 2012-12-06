SEATTLE (AP) — Comedian Katt Williams didn't show up at an arraignment hearing in Seattle to face assault charges stemming from several run-ins with people and police last weekend.

Williams' attorney, Thomas McAllister, told the judge Thursday that his client was under the impression that he didn't have to attend the hearing, citing information from a Seattle Times article. McAllister says Williams is back in California.

The Times reports (http://bit.ly/VJzMhX ) that the judge rescheduled the hearing for next week.

Authorities say Williams struck a man over the head with a microphone while performing Friday night, threw chairs at fans, and threatened a bar manager with a pool cue over the weekend.

Authorities say officers had to restrain Williams before he was taken into custody after the bar incident.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com