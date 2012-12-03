SEATTLE (AP) -- Stand-up comedian and actor Katt Williams has been released from jail after being arrested following a dispute at a Seattle bar.

Police say he argued on Sunday with another patron at the World Sports Grille, menaced the manager with a pool cue and refused to leave. He's also accused of flicking a cigarette into a woman's face through a car window and throwing a rock at the vehicle.

Police say Williams struggled with officers who arrested him, and was jailed for alleged assault, harassment and obstruction. He was released from King County Jail early Monday. An attempt by The Associated Press to reach Williams for comment was not immediately successful.

Police say Williams also was involved in an altercation with three fans on Friday evening, after they tried to take a photo with him. He said they had forced their way into his dressing room.