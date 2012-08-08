LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kevin Hart isn't just the host of next month's MTV Video Music Awards, he's also part of Hollywood's hottest new couple.

The comedian stars alongside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in a video posted Wednesday on MTV's website. Hart tells the pair he's hosting the VMA show and that paparazzi are trying to get a look at "the new `it' couple," adding, "I'm talking about Kev-Ye-Kim."

The video shows a casually clad Kardashian and West, who is up for two Video Music Awards, lounging on the end of a bed.

The MTV Video Music Awards will be presented Sept. 6 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

