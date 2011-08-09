Pregnant Jessica Alba prepared for her second baby on Tuesday by hitting a birthing class with comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The actress took to Twitter.com to urge fans to tune in to Kimmel's late night U.S. show on Tuesday to check out the funny moments.

She wrote, "Chk (check) out @jimmykimmel 2nite -@cash_warren couldn't make a 'birthing class' so Jimmy accompanied me instead & we got it all on tape."