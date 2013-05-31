BOSTON (AP) — Comedian Dane Cook is being criticized for his decision to bar organizers of a benefit concert for Boston Marathon bombing victims from streaming or televising his performance.

Cook tweeted a brief apology Friday, saying he didn't want any of his new material to hit the airwaves yet.

That hasn't pacified critics, including several who asked on Twitter why Cook chose to do a new set at a charity event.

Cook's representatives haven't responded to requests for comment.

Thursday night's Boston Strong Concert featured acts including Aerosmith, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett and New Kids on the Block. The show raised money for a compensation fund established by Gov. Deval (deh-VAL') Patrick and Mayor Thomas Menino to help bombing victims.

The April 15 bombing killed three people and injured about 260 others.