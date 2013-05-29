NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Marshall Lytle, the original bass player for Bill Haley & His Comets, has died. He was 79.

Lytle's niece said he died at his home in New Port Richey, Fla., on May 25.

Lytle recorded hits like "Rock Around the Clock" with Haley in the 1950s. The band was one of the first to make rock 'n' roll music popular with a mainstream audience.

The North Carolina-born Lytle was known for his percussive bass style, slapping the strings as he played, and his lively performances. He would sometimes take the bass over his head or ride it like a surfboard.

Lytle and two other band members quit in 1955 over a money dispute and formed a new band called The Jodimars. He would also later join a Comets reunion band.