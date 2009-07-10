TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) --

Comedian and radio personality Artie Lange has been charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and careless driving after a minor traffic accident in central New Jersey.

Toms River police say Lange's 2009 Nissan struck the rear of another vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Police say no one was injured and both vehicles had only minor damage.

Police say the responding officers' observations led to the 41-year-old Lange, of Roseland, being charged. He was taken to police headquarters for processing.

He was issued summonses and released pending a municipal court appearance on July 16. A police spokesman did not know if Lange had retained a lawyer.

Lange is a "Howard Stern Show" regular and recently wrote a best-selling book, "Too Fat to Fish."

