SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Comic-Con isn't just a daytime affair.

After the convention center closes for the night, the streets of downtown San Diego come alive with parties galore — dozens of events over the four-day pop-culture festival.

There were parties for "Dexter" and "Twilight," for Ubisoft and Microsoft, for "The Expendables 2" and "Halo 4," and a massive gathering at the Petco Park baseball stadium that was hosted by Rob Zombie.

Saturday's festivities include Entertainment Weekly magazine's annual poolside party and a Playboy and True Blood event that promises to recreate the restaurants and landmarks from the popular HBO show.

Comic-Con continues through Sunday.