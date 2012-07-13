SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Colin Farrell says he has no thoughts that he's replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger in the new take on "Total Recall."

Farrell told fans at the Comic-Con convention Friday that his version of the science-fiction thriller felt different enough that he never had to try to fill Schwarzenegger's size 16 or size 18 shoes.

Inspired by a short story from science-fiction master Philip K. Dick, "Total Recall" centers on a working-class guy (Farrell) who discovers hidden memories that hint at a former life as a deadly operative. Co-starring Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Biel, the movie opens Aug. 3.

The film is directed by Beckinsale's husband, Len Wiseman, who also directed her in the vampire tale "Underworld" and its first sequel.