SAN DIEGO (AP) — Exploding airplanes, flattened trains, massive missiles and even more massive monsters greeted Comic-Con fans Saturday morning.

Stars Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson joined director Gareth Edwards to offer a look at early footage from "Godzilla," which hits theaters next spring.

Warner Bros. first announced the film at Comic-Con last year, and Edwards said shooting just wrapped days before this year's pop-culture convention.

The footage showed Godzilla battling another giant monster, nearly decimating an airport and sending cities into chaos.

Edwards said he wanted to make this film "all my life" and hoped to make "a modern-day blockbuster that has heart and soul and is slightly artistic also."

The film is set for release in May, 2014.