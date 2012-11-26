OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Comic Katt Williams is being sued over his onstage meltdown and aborted performance in Oakland.

The San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/ThjNW6 ) reports it's the second Alameda County lawsuit filed over Williams' bizarre 10 minutes on stage earlier this month at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

The suit filed by 35-year-old Brian Herline, of Modesto, says he and hundreds of fans were disappointed when Williams took off his clothes and challenged people to fight.

Herline is seeking class-action certification in an effort to get ticket money back for all audience members.

A representative for Williams has refused to comment.

The Williams meltdown came two days after he was arrested on charges of attacking an aspiring rapper on his tour bus outside a downtown Oakland hotel. He was later released with no charges filed.

