LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC's quirky sitcom "Community" is getting creator Dan Harmon back in charge for season five.

NBC said Monday that Harmon will be joined by another former "Community" producer, Chris McKenna.

Harmon was replaced as showrunner for season four after a clash with then-cast member Chevy Chase. In voicemails that Harmon released last year, Chase called "Community" a "mediocre sitcom."

Chase has left the series set at a community college. The ensemble cast includes Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown and Alison Brie.

"Community" has modest ratings but a devoted following, among them the 5,000 or so fans who attended a Comic-Con panel last summer.

In May, NBC announced that the sitcom had been renewed for a fifth year but didn't say where it would land on the 2013-14 schedule.