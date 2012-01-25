"Community" star Danny Pudi has his hands full!

The 32-year-old actor and his wife, Bridget, welcomed twins James and Fiona on January 12, Pudi announced via Twitter Tuesday. "Daddyhood times two! Thank you for all the well wishes," he wrote. "We couldn't be more excited. Here's to being popped and peed on!"

Pudi, who got married in 2004, also spoke to RedEye Chicago about being a first-time father. "The 1/4 Indian, 1/4 Polish, 1/2 Irish twins are keeping us busy," he says. "We're loving every minute of it."

In addition to "Community," Pudi's acting credits include "Greek," "Gilmore Girls" and "Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil."