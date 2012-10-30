The Wolverine releases new movie poster, Anderson Cooper steps out after Hurricane Sandy and Community gets a premiere date: See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Tuesday's roundup!

Fans still have to wait awhile, but NBC set a premiere date of Thursday, Feb. 7 for season four of Community. (Vulture)

Before Halloween arrives, check out five fun facts about Interview With the Vampire. (toofab)

Wicked! See Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum and more stars dressed up in witch costumes. (The Daily Beast)

Justin Bieber, Emma Stone and Nick Cannon added to the list of presenters at TeenNick HALO Awards. (Zap2It)

Anderson Cooper goes for a walk with Ben Maisani in NYC after Hurricane Sandy. (Just Jared)

See a first look photo of The Wolverine movie poster starring Hugh Jackman. (ET Online)

Celebrities share photos of their experiences with Hurricane Sandy. (PopSugar)

Take a look at ten questions for America's Next Top Model Cycle 19. (Fashionista)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Community to Return in February, NBC Announces