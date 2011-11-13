FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) -- A new reality television show is looking for cast members in Alaska.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner ( http://bit.ly/tgcscx) reports 44 Blue Productions is seeking people for "Army Wives of Alaska."

The company has produced shows such as "The True Story of Black Hawk Down," "U.S. Navy Pirate Hunters" and "Cell Dogs."

Army Alaska is supporting the show and will host the production company when staff members interview spouses this month.

Company co-owner Stephanie Dachkovitch says she was an "Army kid" herself and her mother was an Army wife.

She says her company wants to show military spouses in extraordinary conditions. She says the company will seek spouses of military personnel in different units and ranks.