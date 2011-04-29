When the late Princess Diana married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the two had only met 13 times; when Kate Middleton wed Prince William on Friday, the couple had known each other for ten years.

There was more pomp surrounding Diana's big day, while the new Duchess of Cambridge took a modern, less-frills approach to her nuptials.

Still, the parallels between the royal weddings -- nearly 30 years apart -- are present in everything from the strikingly similar balcony kisses to the grooms' nearly-identical military uniforms.

Watch a side by side comparison of all the best moments from Diana and Kate's wedding days.

