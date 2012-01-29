A complete list of winners at Sunday's 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:

MOVIES:

Actor: Jean Dujardin, "The Artist"

Actress: Viola Davis, "The Help"

Supporting actor: Christopher Plummer, "Beginners."

Supporting actress: Octavia Spencer, "The Help."

Cast: "The Help"

Stunt ensemble: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

———

TELEVISION:

Actor in a movie or miniseries: Paul Giamatti, "Too Big to Fail."

Actress in a movie or miniseries: Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce."

Actor in a drama series: Steve Buscemi, "Boardwalk Empire"

Actress in a drama series: Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story"

Actor in a comedy series: Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock."

Actress in a comedy series: Betty White, "Hot in Cleveland."

Drama series cast: "Boardwalk Empire"

Comedy series cast: "Modern Family."

Stunt ensemble: "Game of Thrones."

———

Life Achievement: Mary Tyler Moore