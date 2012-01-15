Complete list of winners for the Golden Globes
Winners of the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif.:
MOTION PICTURES
— Picture, Drama: "The Descendants."
— Picture, Musical or Comedy: "The Artist."
— Actor, Drama: George Clooney, "The Descendants."
— Actress, Drama: Meryl Streep, "The Iron Lady."
— Director: Martin Scorsese, "Hugo."
— Actor, Musical or Comedy: Jean Dujardin, "The Artist."
— Actress, Musical or Comedy: Michelle Williams, "My Week With Marilyn."
— Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, "Beginners."
— Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, "The Help."
— Foreign Language: "A Separation."
— Animated Film: "The Adventures of Tintin."
— Screenplay: Woody Allen, "Midnight in Paris."
— Original Score: Ludovic Bource, "The Artist."
— Original Song: "Masterpiece" (music and lyrics by Madonna, Julie Frost, Jimmy Harry), "W.E."
TELEVISION
— Series, Drama: "Homeland," Showtime.
— Series, Musical or Comedy: "Modern Family," ABC.
— Actor, Drama: Kelsey Grammer, "Boss."
— Actress, Drama: Claire Danes, "Homeland."
— Actress, Musical or Comedy: Laura Dern, "Enlightened."
— Actor, Musical or Comedy: Matt LeBlanc, "Episodes."
— Miniseries or Movie: "Downton Abbey (Masterpiece)," PBS.
— Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce."
— Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Idris Elba, "Luther."
— Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story."
— Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones."
———
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Morgan Freeman.