Winners of the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif.:

MOTION PICTURES

— Picture, Drama: "The Descendants."

— Picture, Musical or Comedy: "The Artist."

— Actor, Drama: George Clooney, "The Descendants."

— Actress, Drama: Meryl Streep, "The Iron Lady."

— Director: Martin Scorsese, "Hugo."

— Actor, Musical or Comedy: Jean Dujardin, "The Artist."

— Actress, Musical or Comedy: Michelle Williams, "My Week With Marilyn."

— Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, "Beginners."

— Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, "The Help."

— Foreign Language: "A Separation."

— Animated Film: "The Adventures of Tintin."

— Screenplay: Woody Allen, "Midnight in Paris."

— Original Score: Ludovic Bource, "The Artist."

— Original Song: "Masterpiece" (music and lyrics by Madonna, Julie Frost, Jimmy Harry), "W.E."

TELEVISION

— Series, Drama: "Homeland," Showtime.

— Series, Musical or Comedy: "Modern Family," ABC.

— Actor, Drama: Kelsey Grammer, "Boss."

— Actress, Drama: Claire Danes, "Homeland."

— Actress, Musical or Comedy: Laura Dern, "Enlightened."

— Actor, Musical or Comedy: Matt LeBlanc, "Episodes."

— Miniseries or Movie: "Downton Abbey (Masterpiece)," PBS.

— Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce."

— Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Idris Elba, "Luther."

— Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story."

— Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones."

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Morgan Freeman.