NEW YORK (AP) -- Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Steve Reich (ryk) is picking another image for his album dedicated to 9/11 after the original photo — of the twin towers under attack — was met with protest.

Reich's "WTC 9/11" is out Sept. 20, nine days after the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The Kronos Quartet performs the music, and the piece includes prerecorded voices from air traffic controllers, firefighters and others.

The initial image shows one tower in flames after the first plane hit and another jet about to hit the second tower. Since the music included documentary material from the attacks, Reich says he wanted the album art to do the same. But after some criticism, he agreed to choose another image, though he hasn't selected one yet.

———

