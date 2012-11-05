(©AP)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Classical composer and Pulitzer Prize winner Elliott Carter has died in New York City at age 103.

Music publishing company Boosey and Hawkes says Carter died Monday. It hasn't given a cause of death.

Carter's challenging, rhythmically complex works earned him widespread admiration and two Pulitzer Prizes. His work had different instruments interacting in complex ways, which made it dramatic for listeners to hear but complicated for orchestras to learn.

He won his first Pulitzer Prize in 1960 for his Second String Quartet. His second award was in 1973 for his Third String Quartet.

He is survived by his son and grandson.

