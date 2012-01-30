CHICAGO (AP) -- The composer of the "Rocky III" anthem "Eye of the Tiger" is suing Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich to stop him from using the song at campaign events.

The federal lawsuit, filed Monday in Chicago by Rude Music Inc., contends Gingrich has used the song since 2009 to herald his arrival at rallies and public events.

The lawsuit says Gingrich uses the song without the permission of Frank Sullivan, who with Jim Peterik, composed the song and copyrighted it in 1982.

The lawsuit asks for an injunction to prevent Gingrich from using the song, as well as damages and attorneys' fees

Attorneys for the Gingrich campaign couldn't be reached for comment late Monday.