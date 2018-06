You won't believe who Conan O'Brien says he's booked to be the first guest on his new late-night talk show.

"Just booked the first guest for my new show. Tune in to see me cuddle a pygmy tufted-ear marmoset," the funnyman tweeted on Saturday.

Is he goofing around or being serious? The answer arrives November 8 on TBS.

