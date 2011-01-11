By Kat Giantis

Take one development-arrested bad boy. Mix in a generous number of vodka shots and a trio of porn stars. Stir with a Nazi-fascinated stripper best known for playing hide-the-tattoo with Jesse James.

What you get, besides a recipe that calls for a massive dose of antibiotics, is Charlie Sheen's feral weekend in Las Vegas, which has apparently left those with a stake in his well-being (financial and otherwise) pushing for him to return to rehab.

TMZ reports that after an "epic bender," the "Two and a Half Men" star hopped a private jet out of Sin City on Tuesday morning, just hours before he was supposed to be on the set of his hit CBS show.

"He has the constitution of an ox," says a set source, who marvels that Sheen didn't seem worse for wear when he arrived for rehearsal.

Still, both his inner circle and the sitcom's powers that be are rumored to be "deeply concerned" over his behavior and are planning to sit him down for a serious talk.

Chances are the actor won't be in the mood for loud voices, considering that he allegedly spent the last few days knocking back vodka shots and partying with three adult-film actresses, who were conveniently all in town for an annual porn convention.

"Charlie went there specifically to see the porn stars he stays in touch with," a source tells Radar Online. "He was with a lot of the porn stars in his room, and he's out of control again."

Sheen, who was staying in a $40,000-a-night suite at the Palms Hotel, is said to have taken a shine to one gal in particular: 23-year-old blonde Bree Olson, an award-winning porno thespian (please don't ask what particular act earned her the prize) who also served as a nanny on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Yes, she certainly seems like the nurturing type.

Regular listeners of Howard Stern might remember Bree from her various appearances on the radio show, including her participation in an October contest titled "I'm the Biggest Whore," which she won.

She seemed to be defending that dubious honor on Sunday, when she locked lips onstage at the Palms with the execrable Michelle "So Not a Bombshell" McGee, who has been coasting on her status as Jesse James' alleged mistress for far too long.

TMZ says Sheen, who recently escaped charges over his October meltdown in a New York hotel room with yet another adult actress, doesn't feel he has a problem and is rebuffing pleas for him to return to treatment.

According to Us, the troubled, ickiness-coated father of five has also drop-kicked his sober coach, who was hired after the hotel incident.

"The sober coach never went back to work for Charlie," says a source. "He has not heard from Charlie since he told him not to start New Year's Day!"

Sheen's rep did not respond to our request for comment.

