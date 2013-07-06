NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A concert benefiting Oklahoma tornado victims is drawing some of the biggest names in country music.

Oklahoma natives Toby Keith and Garth Brooks are to be part of the star-studded lineup Saturday at the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert at the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Other performers listed include Trisha Yearwood, Willie Nelson, Sammy Hagar, Ronnie Dunn, Mel Tillis and John Anderson.

The money raised from ticket sales benefits the United Way of Central Oklahoma. That organization has established a fund to aid victims of the tornadoes and violent storms that pummeled the state in May and killed dozens of people.

A separate benefit concert last month hosted by Oklahoma native country music star Blake Shelton raised more than $6 million in donations and pledges.