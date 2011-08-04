A recent Avril Lavigne concert in Brazil was interrupted when a crazed fan rushed the stage in a bid to greet the singer.

The Sk8er Boy hitmaker was performing on Tuesday when a concertgoer dashed past security guards, hopped onstage and ran towards Lavigne as she sat at a piano preparing to cover Coldplay's Fix You.

The singer's bodyguard promptly sprung into action and whisked the overzealous fan away before he could reach Lavigne.

In a video, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the singer can be heard screaming in shock and backing up to position herself away from the scuffle between her fan and her minder.

Lavigne, who was surprised but uninjured, then carried on with her performance.